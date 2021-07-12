Atos profit warning may tempt bottom-feeders

The new Bull sequana supercomputer is seen during presentation in Paris, France, April 12, 2016.

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When Atos (ATOS.PA) identified potential accounting misstatements at two U.S. units back in April, investors took some comfort from the French IT group maintaining bullish annual targets. No longer. Shares in the 5 billion euro company plunged 15% on Monday morning after Chief Executive Elie Girard slashed projections for operating profit margins and revenue growth while revising this year’s free cash flow target of up to 600 million euros down to merely “positive”.

Atos blamed a decline in its legacy data server business as clients shift to cloud computing. The latter brings in roughly half of the French company’s sales and Girard wants to raise the proportion to 65% with the help of acquisitions. The trouble is that Atos’s debased shares are an unattractive currency: after deducting net cash, the company is now valued at just 3 times previous forecasts for 2022 EBITDA. Despite Atos’s troubles, rivals like Capgemini (CAPP.PA) or even Dassault Systèmes (DAST.PA) might even be interested. (By Christopher Thompson)

