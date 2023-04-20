













NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a myriad of multi-billion-dollar deals, buying then splitting off media giant Time Warner and satellite-TV operator DirecTV, AT&T (T.N) is once again a simple story. The telecom company’s highest goal is to keep paying a steady dividend. To do that, it needs free cash flow. That makes this quarter’s 64% year-over-year tumble in the metric, reported Wednesday, a problem.

The dip comes despite some healthy signs. AT&T, which makes most of its money from cellular customers, added 424,000 postpaid phone subscribers, above expectations, according to Reuters. And, though competition is fierce as cable companies muscle in on its home turf with their own wireless services, AT&T squeezed slightly more money out of each customer.

Even with those fillips, free cash flow of $1 billion this quarter leaves a big gap to hit the company’s full-year goal of $16 billion, which AT&T nonetheless maintains it can manage. Some of the issue is seasonal, with payments to phone vendors up after a busy holiday season of selling devices. But dividend payouts totaled 200% of cash flow, up from 133% a year ago. Things would be worse without DirecTV, which after a partial sale to TPG, still distributes earnings back up to its old parent. Those payments totaled $1.3 billion this quarter, meaning cash flow would be negative without them. More worrying, DirecTV’s distributions fell 29% from last year. Little wonder that AT&T’s shares are down 9%. To a company whose investors expect a dividend as if it were a contractual bond yield, there’s reason to be nervous. (By Jonathan Guilford)

