Aussie border crisis sparks useful diversification
MELBOURNE, March 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s decision to keep its borders sealed for much of the first two years of the pandemic warped parts of its economy read more . It also led to a funding crisis for venture capital firm Uniseed, whose owners include the universities of Melbourne, Queensland, Sydney and New South Wales, as well as a government agency.
First, the universities’ fee pools suffered as border restrictions meant foreign students could not physically enrol. Second, applicants for the country’s separate so-called Significant Investor visa scheme dried up. To get one of these, hopefuls invest up to A$5 million ($3.7 million), and Uniseed is often a beneficiary as one of the companies folks can pump money into.
Cue UniSuper. It’s one of the country’s largest pension funds, catering especially to university employees. Its A$75 million investment on Thursday into Uniseed will give it access to start-up companies’ later funding rounds, where it can put significantly larger amounts of capital to work as it, like peers, seeks to diversify its assets read more . That's making the most of crisis. (By Antony Currie)
