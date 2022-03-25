A person in protective face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, March 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s decision to keep its borders sealed for much of the first two years of the pandemic warped parts of its economy read more . It also led to a funding crisis for venture capital firm Uniseed, whose owners include the universities of Melbourne, Queensland, Sydney and New South Wales, as well as a government agency.

First, the universities’ fee pools suffered as border restrictions meant foreign students could not physically enrol. Second, applicants for the country’s separate so-called Significant Investor visa scheme dried up. To get one of these, hopefuls invest up to A$5 million ($3.7 million), and Uniseed is often a beneficiary as one of the companies folks can pump money into.

Cue UniSuper. It’s one of the country’s largest pension funds, catering especially to university employees. Its A$75 million investment on Thursday into Uniseed will give it access to start-up companies’ later funding rounds, where it can put significantly larger amounts of capital to work as it, like peers, seeks to diversify its assets read more . That's making the most of crisis. (By Antony Currie)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Invesco wins battle, and half the war, at Zee read more

Renault’s Russian retreat is a reality check read more

Tencent exposes tech’s regulatory blind spots read more

Wall Street blowout helps New York bounce back read more

Saipem’s rescue offers Eni risky payback read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum