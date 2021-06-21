Breakingviews
Aussie builders’ fight underdog lands decent hit
HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aussie building-materials maker Boral (BLD.AX) has just made its best case for shareholders to hold off selling stock to Seven Group – by offloading much of its U.S. business. Billionaire Kerry Stokes’ conglomerate last month made a $6 billion nil-premium offer for the company it owns almost a quarter of, a brazen tactic to boost its stake to around 30% and perhaps claim a second board seat.
Boral’s first riposte was to repurchase shares above Seven’s price. It also published advisory shop Grant Samuel’s estimate that the company is worth 40% more than Stokes offered, to little effect.
Hawking most of its U.S. business – flagged last year – could have more import. At $2.2 billion, boss Zlatko Todorcevski bagged up to 20% more than Grant Samuel’s valuation for the unit, and, although precise numbers are lacking, probably close to the almost 13 times 2020 EBITDA that LafargeHolcim recently paid for Firestone Building Products read more . That won’t be enough to deter Stokes, but suggests Todorcevski can push him for a better deal.
