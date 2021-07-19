Breakingviews
Aussie deal hangs on iffy long-distance China call
MELBOURNE, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The scary call to Telstra (TLS.AX) is coming from inside the house. The A$45 billion ($33 billion) Australian telecommunications operator on Monday confirmed media reports that it was in talks to buy Digicel Pacific businesses in Fiji, Papua New Guinea and other nearby islands in partnership with the government Down Under.
Financially speaking, the deal would be minor. Digicel Pacific generated about A$320 million of EBITDA in 2020, only about 4% of what analysts expect Telstra to earn in the year through June. And in any case, Australian taxpayers probably would pick up most of a potential A$2 billion tab.
The concern for shareholders should be the precedent. Canberra appears to be enlisting a private company solely to prevent Digicel Pacific from winding up under Beijing’s control following anonymous source-based reports of Chinese interest. There’s little obvious strategic value for Telstra; indeed boss Andrew Penn is supposed to be slimming down in a restructuring . Answering this call risks making the next one more alarming. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Evergrande’s capital wheeze is only a paper gain read more
SPACs hit the road to Washington read more
Ericsson hits Chinese wall read more
Santander M&A drive takes weird U.S. bypass read more
Beijing underwhelms with Shanghai tax experiment read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.