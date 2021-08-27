Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Aussie M&A watchdog snarls at Big Tech

2 minute read

The Facebook app is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Acquisitive technology titans may be facing tougher terrain in Australia. As part of a sweeping proposal unveiled on Friday to rewrite the country’s merger review process, the competition authority’s chairman, Rod Sims, specifically called out the dominance of Google, Apple (AAPL.O), Facebook (FB.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O). He noted in a speech that the combined 500 businesses they bought between 2010 and 2020 helped entrench their market power. In hindsight, Sims said, some of those deals “should not have been allowed to proceed”.

Along with a “tailored test” for digital deals, under the suggested changes all acquisitions of a yet-unspecified size would have to go through the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission instead of the informal consultation that enables companies to bypass the agency and seek court approval. The onus also would shift to buyers to prove that a transaction wouldn’t hurt competition and allow the ACCC to assess its “likely effect” on the market. There will be a lengthy debate first, but the ideas are a big deal. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Xpeng buckles up as top line races ahead read more

Pennies matter to dollar stores read more

Delivery Hero’s stock-picking boss read more

Shiseido finds less can be more in makeup read more

Delta Air Lines wields Covid vaccine stick read more

Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:52 AM UTC

Xpeng buckles up as top line races ahead

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker is gathering speed. Revenue rose over 500% in the quarter ending June, compared with a year earlier. While Xpeng (9868.HK) made little headway on the bottom line, which stalled at 1.2 billion yuan ($185 million), similar to 2020 levels, that reflected hefty investment in research and development to fuel the next acceleration. The company led by He Xiaopeng has increased its R&D team by roughly a third compared with last year, according to analysts at Daiwa.

Breakingviews
Guest view: Climate’s lessons for the water crisis
Breakingviews
Soothing Zoom filter will suit Powell speech
Breakingviews
Pennies matter to dollar stores
Breakingviews
Maersk’s green ships have first-mover disadvantage