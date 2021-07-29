Aussie pharmacies roll up for competing M&A doses

Store worker Sam Issa walks past rows of herbal, vitamin and mineral pill products at a suburban pharmacy in Sydney April 29, 2003. [Australians were urged not to panic over the biggest medical recall in the nation's history which could spread to thousands of over-the-counter drugs and exports of non-prescription medicines in Asia and Europe. Pan Pharmaceuticals, Australia's largest maker of herbal, vitamin and mineral pills (better known as 'complimentary medicines'), is accused of potentially harmful safety and quality breaches in making its own products and goods for other brands. The government's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has warned Australians to delay taking vitamin and herbal supplements, and the Pharmecy Guild of Australia said confusion reigned as to which products they had to advise their members to remove from their shelves until they new which ones contained Pan ingredients.] - PBEAHUOQCGM

MELBOURNE, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s pharmacy industry could be next in line for a bout of M&A fever that infected betting, mortgage and agriculture companies this year. On Thursday Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API.AX)rejected an informal A$687 million ($505 million) offer read more from conglomerate Wesfarmers (WES.AX). The target’s stock, already just above the 21% premium on the table, nudged higher.

There’s a good chance a third party, Sigma Healthcare (SIG.AX), enters the race. It and API tried to merge in 2018. At the time, they reckoned they could cut A$60 million in annual costs. Taxed and capitalised, that’s A$420 million, enough to cover a premium of some 70% to API’s undisturbed share price, Breakingviews calculates.

The $51 billion Wesfarmers would probably have the upper hand, both due to its size and to securing the support of the 20% stake held by API’s largest shareholder. A Macquarie (MQG.AX) fund had similar support in its pursuit read more of Vitalharvest Freehold Trust – but was successful only after a 19-round bidding war. That’s a shot in the arm only API would want. (by Antony Currie)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin