













MELBOURNE, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Takeover sagas can become epic battles. The two-year-long attempts to buy Australian share registry firm Link Administration (LNK.AX), though, has turned into a farce. Canada’s Dye & Durham (DND.TO) appeared to have won the prize in December for A$2.8 billion ($1.8 billion), fending off Carlyle (CG.O) and others. The two even managed to agree to a lower price as markets tanked, but a potential 350 million pound fine for one of Link’s UK subsidiaries appeared to kill off the deal. Now Dye & Durham is back with three different offers in rapid succession for just two of Link’s four main businesses.

At almost A$1.3 billion, the latest bid in theory looks promising. Link’s remaining businesses are worth almost A$700 million, using its current EV/EBITDA multiple and stripping out the debt. Add in its 43% stake in PEXA (PXA.AX) and it would seem like shareholders could crystallise A$3 billion in value, more than D&D put on the table last year.

But D&D’s offer explicitly excludes taking on any of Link’s A$1.1 billion of debt, meaning the rump company’s leverage would shoot up to almost 6 times trailing EBITDA. And it could still be on the hook for any UK fines. It’s just not worth the risk.(By Antony Currie)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Berkshire successor isn’t following Buffett’s lead read more

M6 sale flop requires Bertelsmann detour read more

Shocker Aussie hike sends global calming signal read more

Tesla greases supply-chain fears read more

India fintech clampdown helps Prosus out of a hole read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.