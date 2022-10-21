













MELBOURNE, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nationalisation and capitalism are supposed to be like chalk and cheese. But Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, is toying with a hybrid of the two that could speed up reducing carbon emissions and give the private sector much of what it has been asking for.

On Thursday Andrews said that his Labor government, if re-elected next month, will invest an initial A$1 billion ($630 million) in 4.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects, own a controlling stake in them and plough any profit back into the network. He also accused privately run energy generators of reaping huge profits “at our collective expense” without helping to achieve net-zero goals.

The risk is public ownership will crowd out private capital. Behind the electioneering bluster, though, lies a potential solution to a big problem. Victoria relies on three coal plants for around 60% of its electricity. Last year the state negotiated an early closure, in 2027, for the one owned by EnergyAustralia; AGL Energy (AGL.AX), which operates another, just brought forward the end date for its plant to 2035. That puts pressure on Alinta Energy to follow suit on the third plant.

Neither industry nor investors, though, have stumped up enough to replace the capacity with renewables. In fact, AGL has not devoted any capital expenditure to wind or solar since 2016, per hedge fund Snowcap Research in February.

Lack of clear policy from Australian federal and state governments is one reason the private sector has not moved faster. Companies also often won’t invest in longer-term, expensive projects unless the state shoulders some risk, be that offering grants, guarantees or other financial support.

Andrews’ plan could quell both those concerns: in addition to committing taxpayer funds, he intends to set the ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by up to 80% from 2005 levels by 2035, which makes developing more wind and solar power crucial. Meanwhile, renewable energy can offer the kind of predictable revenue streams of long-term infrastructure assets that deep-pocketed Australian pension, or superannuation, funds increasingly want to invest in directly.

There are examples of such public-private partnerships. Earlier this year Macquarie (MQG.AX) and two super funds took an 80% stake in the Victorian State Department of Transport's registration, licencing and custom-plate business, while leaving the government in control by letting it keep a total say over pricing.

If done right — and the details will be key — other governments facing similar net-zero challenges can take note.

