David Brockwell walks between wind turbines during a routine inspection at the Infigen Energy wind farm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo - S1AEUFMGHLAA

MELBOURNE, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saul Griffith, author of “The Big Switch”, tells The Exchange why neither hydrogen nor carbon capture can tackle global warming. Instead, electrifying everything from cars to stoves will, thanks to ample sun and wind Down Under. It’d spark a jobs and exports boom, too.

