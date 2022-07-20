MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s new government is talking out of both sides of its mouth on climate change. On Tuesday, some two months after winning power, Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration released the 2021 “State of the Environment” report that its predecessor put on ice. It’s grim reading, and his team is pledging action on a number of fronts. Trouble is, like the lawmakers they replaced, Canberra’s latest incumbents are also cheerleaders for coal and gas exports.

Granted, it’s a tricky problem. The fossil fuels are Australia’s second- and third largest of its almost A$500 billion ($345 billion) exports, and coal alone employs some 40,000 people in usually key seats in federal elections. There are dozens of requests to open or extend mines awaiting government decision aimed at keeping the industry’s overseas sales flowing for decades and officials seem keen to sign off on many of them; not to do so would be “unsustainable”, Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek argued on Tuesday.

That flies in the face of the findings of the environment report. It details how the country has lost more mammals to extinction than any other continent; the threatened species list is growing; soil quality is deteriorating; and emissions reduction has stalled since 2013. Plibersek is promising to overhaul regulations to speed up ways to deal with many of the issues raised in the study. Done right, that could spur action from the public and private sector.

But it doesn’t address one of the root causes. Domestic emissions from excavating coal and especially gas for export have been on the rise for at least a decade.

Such pollution stokes an increasing number of climate disasters, from water scarcity and floods to the fires currently ablaze in Europe and Australia’s worst-ever bushfires in 2019-20, which killed up to three billion koalas. Ignoring it will endanger Labor’s already tepid ambition of a 43% reduction in domestic emissions by 2030 and makes its pledge to hit net zero by 2050 harder to swallow. While top global investors led by BlackRock (BLK.N) assert there is a medium-term need for companies to invest in traditional sources of energy, the failure of governments to lead the way on change sends a gloomy signal about how seriously rich countries take their climate promises.

Australia’s environment is “poor and deteriorating” due to a combination of “climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution and resource extraction”, according to a study released by the country’s recently elected Labor government on July 19.

The “State of the Environment 2021” report was supposed to be published last year but was put on ice by the previous government.

The report's conclusions stated that progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions has stalled since 2013, that the country has lost more mammals to extinction than any other continent over the past two centuries, and that the 2019-2020 bushfires killed between one and three billion animals, which will greatly increase the number on the threatened species list.

