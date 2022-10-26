













MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A slowing China is bad news Down Under. The country is Australia’s biggest trading partner, accounting for up to a third of its roughly A$475 billion ($303 billion) of annual exports. Its voracious demand over the past three decades helped Australia enjoy almost 30 years without a recession until the 2020 pandemic. So if the world’s second largest economy cools, the effects will likely cascade south.

Granted, China’s GDP grew by a better-than-expected 3.9% last quarter, and at present the International Monetary Fund estimates it could hit 4.5% in each of the next two years. But the country’s zero-Covid policy, property slump and broader global inflation and recession risks make that far from certain. As Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ first budget on Tuesday shows, though, Australia has some shock absorbers.

First, Chalmers has kept overall spending under control, even though high commodity prices and tax receipts from better-than-expected employment figures reduced the annual deficit by some A$40 billion from March estimates. He still splashed some cash to cover election commitments on everything from housing to childcare to renewables to healthcare. But he paid for it mostly by nixing some of the previous government’s spending plans -including A$5.4 billion allocated to a long-since discredited dam project.

Second, the budget assumes that recent sky-high commodities prices are about to plummet. The Treasury is forecasting, for example, that a tonne of iron ore — Australia’s biggest export to China — will almost halve in price to $55 by March next year.

Granted, that wouldn’t be good news for shareholders in local mining giants BHP (BHP.AX), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) or Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX). But the hope is that the government of the day will be encouraged to adopt some fiscal discipline. Chalmers has, so far, passed the test.

He also has a relatively robust government balance sheet to fall back on. Gross debt, though having grown 60% in three years, is under half of GDP, compared with more than double that in the United Kingdom.

China’s economy may yet show some resilience. If it doesn’t Australia won’t be able to escape the fallout entirely, but at least has some defences.

Inflation in Australia hit a 32-year high of 7.3% in the year to the end of September, data released on Oct. 26 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.

The previous evening Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled the first federal budget of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration. In line with the election pledges his Labor Party made in the runup to the May general election, he committed A$7.5 billion ($4.74 billion) to health, housing, childcare and parental leave. He also included A$1 billion for vocational training and A$800 million in funding for renewable energy, power grids and electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Chalmers cut A$29 billion of the previous government’s spending plans, including almost A$6 billion that had been allocated to building dams.

Australia’s budget deficit for the financial year to June 30 2023 is expected to be A$36.9 billion ($23.3 billion). That’s less than half the A$77.9 billion forecast in April under the previous government, thanks to a combination of high prices for commodity exports and a stronger-than-expected labour market, with unemployment hitting a 48-year low of 3.4%. The deficit is expected to increase to A$50 billion in the 2025-2026 financial year.

