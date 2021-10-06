Breakingviews
Australian watchdog paws gently at housing boom
MELBOURNE, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A small bucket of cold water is being poured on the scorching housing market Down Under. A day after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe flagged the importance of lending standards, even while pledging to keep interest rates ultra-low, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority on Wednesday told banks to use a slightly tougher buffer – 3 percentage points over the loan rate instead of 2.5 percentage points – to assess a borrower’s ability to repay a mortgage.
While the change is minor, especially compared to measures implemented by neighboring New Zealand , it sends a signal of concern. There’s good reason to intervene. Some 22% of loans issued in the second quarter were at more than six times the borrower’s income, up from 14% two years earlier. Household debt sits at 180% of income, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. Although there’s likely to be a delicate political balance in cooling off a market so dependent on construction and home prices, there’s a good chance regulators will come knocking again. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)
