Australia’s Barrier Reef plan touches the surface

MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - This may well be the year where significant money is poured into helping the world adapt to climate change read more , a potential $2 trillion annual market within the next five years per Bank of America (BAC.N). But the Australian federal government’s A$1 billion ($700 million) nine-year pledge to help save the Great Barrier Reef which is being bleached by rising global temperatures falls well short of the type of action required to be effective.

The money will be useful: More than half is destined to improve the quality of water. But there’s no mention of reducing one of the biggest causes, deforestation. Some 700,000 hectares of Queensland forests were cut down in 2018, the latest figures available show, almost as much as the Amazon rainforest lost in the same period.

Nor is there any talk of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. With state and federal governments giving fossil-fuel companies including Woodside (WPL.AX) and Chevron (CVX.N)A$10 billion in tax breaks a year, per the Australia Institute, Friday’s investment seems like the proverbial drop in the ocean. (By Antony Currie)

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum