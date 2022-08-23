The Sydney Opera House is seen as the state of New South Wales continues to report low numbers for new daily cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, August 16, 2020. Picture taken August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation and rate hikes made for a tough first year atop AustralianSuper for Paul Schroder. In this week’s Exchange podcast, he lays out his plan to quadruple the country’s largest pension manager in size by expanding abroad, learning from peers and targeting private equity.

