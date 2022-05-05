MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) is hiking its dividend by more than a fifth after the smallest of the country’s big-four lenders by risk-weighted assets posted a 4% jump in net income for the first half of its financial year. Chief Executive Ross McEwan has been steadily improving performance and solidifying NAB’s position as the second-most valuable bank Down Under.

NAB is playing catchup, however. The new dividend equates to 68% of earnings, up from 58% a year ago and only slightly ahead of ANZ, which has kept its payout steady. Like its rival, though, NAB warned inflation would drive up costs. Also, cheap lending and heavy competition drove NAB’s net interest margin down 11 basis points in the six months to March, but higher rates are unlikely to help much: For each quarter percentage-point rise in central bank benchmarks, the lender's NIM is projected to rise only around 2 basis points. McEwan may be getting ahead of himself. (By Antony Currie)

