Australia's poxy proxy rules deservedly voted down
MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s Senate struck a blow for representative and shareholder democracy on Thursday. The country’s upper chamber voted 29-25 to nix legislation that only came into effect three days earlier heaping new rules read more on firms that guide public company shareholders on how to vote.
Regulating proxy advisory shops like Glass Lewis is fair enough. The new terms, however, smacked of the Liberal-led coalition government’s preference for industry over investors. The policy would have forced the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors to find new owners or close. Failure to promptly send research and recommendations to a company could have incurred an A$11 million ($7.9 million) fine for a business with annual revenue of just A$8 million.
How the changes became law was also questionable: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg bypassed parliament, foisting them by fiat on the market over Christmas. The rejection is an opportunity for investors to voluntarily adopt the proposal’s less onerous prescriptions, such as publishing proxy-voting records. That would provide an extra vote of confidence. (By Antony Currie)
