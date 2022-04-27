LONDON, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) may consider more asset shuffling. British software group Aveva (AVV.L), of which the 78 billion euro French industrial group owns almost 60%, has warned that its revenue growth and adjusted operating margin will fall in the year ending March 2023. Ceasing new business in Russia, which accounts for 2% of revenue, and additional costs such as wages are to blame.

A transition to a subscription model from one-off licence fees should help smooth out revenue streams in the long term. In the meantime, however, a 73% collapse in the share price this year, including a 14% fall on Wednesday, leaves the firm looking vulnerable. Software is a highly fragmented industry, and strategic deals offer potential synergies. It’s also popular with private equity. At 6.5 billion pounds, Aveva’s enterprise value is within reach of bigger buyout groups. Schneider boss Jean-Pascal Tricoire may prefer to cut his losses. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Irish banks make flimsy case for scrapping pay cap read more

Moutai provides tonic to stumbling Chinese stock read more

Freight rate bonanza offers Maersk M&A ticket read more

Britain’s beefed-up M&A watchdog read more

BBVA’s Turkish M&A bump pleases all parties read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.