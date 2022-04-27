Aveva owner Schneider may run out of patience
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) may consider more asset shuffling. British software group Aveva (AVV.L), of which the 78 billion euro French industrial group owns almost 60%, has warned that its revenue growth and adjusted operating margin will fall in the year ending March 2023. Ceasing new business in Russia, which accounts for 2% of revenue, and additional costs such as wages are to blame.
A transition to a subscription model from one-off licence fees should help smooth out revenue streams in the long term. In the meantime, however, a 73% collapse in the share price this year, including a 14% fall on Wednesday, leaves the firm looking vulnerable. Software is a highly fragmented industry, and strategic deals offer potential synergies. It’s also popular with private equity. At 6.5 billion pounds, Aveva’s enterprise value is within reach of bigger buyout groups. Schneider boss Jean-Pascal Tricoire may prefer to cut his losses. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Irish banks make flimsy case for scrapping pay cap read more
Moutai provides tonic to stumbling Chinese stock read more
Freight rate bonanza offers Maersk M&A ticket read more
Britain’s beefed-up M&A watchdog read more
BBVA’s Turkish M&A bump pleases all parties read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.