













NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk isn’t messing around. Twitter’s new owner said earlier this month that he would eliminate 75% of the social media company’s 7,500-person workforce once he took over. He already has shown several senior executives the door, including former Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, and the Washington Post reported on Monday he was starting with a quarter of the employee base. Writing up pink slips en masse will have a ripple effect across Silicon Valley.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms and others have said they would cut staff, but on a much smaller scale. Often companies use periods of slow growth as an opportunity to eliminate underperforming members of the workforce. Soon after, though, many try to upgrade in various positions, keeping the net impact relatively small.

If Twitter’s staff shrinks considerably and permanently, it is bound to give other technology bosses ideas. Even as valuations have fallen, salaries are at an all-time high, according to a September study from job search site Hired.com. Musk is about to change that orthodoxy. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

