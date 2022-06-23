A cabinet of baby formulas is seen at a Walmart store in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arriana Mclymore

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Baby formula shortages look like they are going to worsen. Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) has had to shut down a plant due to bacterial infections in babies, and on Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration said that it was investigating a new report of another death read more . It’s a cry for help for a broken market.

U.S. tariffs, along with regulation, have given domestic manufacturers like Abbott a near-monopoly on baby formula supply. The average cost of some imported formulas is three times more expensive than an Abbott brand, based on Congressional Research Service data. As a result, pressures on the market only seem to help Abbott. After the FDA said on Wednesday it received a report of another child’s death, its shares closed slightly up, and the stock continued to rise on Thursday.

The company said there is no current evidence that its products caused the death, and the White House has prodded overseas producers to prioritize U.S. orders. Still, if problems continue with Abbott products, consumers are scrambling, and in the end, forced to pay more. Instead, tariffs need to be scrapped and quality control on the product needs to be tightened. (By Gina Chon)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Toshiba buyout price tag adds another AGM twist read more

Britain Arm-listing twisting would look desperate read more

Battery group’s hit is red flag for heavy spenders read more

Banks cross choppy waters with Saipem rights issue read more

Tencent’s Koolearn play teaches financial savvy read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.