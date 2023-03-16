













HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Incoming Bank of Japan (8301.T) Governor Kazuo Ueda can breathe a sigh of relief; things aren’t going very well. The conclusion of annual wage negotiations between major industrial unions and employers resulted in average salary rises of around 3%, the highest since 1997 but still slower than consumer prices. Ripples from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank have shoved down sovereign bond yields, inadvertently driving off an attack by traders who believed global inflation made rate hikes unavoidable. Avoidable is now the precise word.

Japanese politicians have been lobbying companies to hike salaries for years, but executives have been reluctant given their long experience with falling prices. This year, however, spiking energy costs have pushed the core consumer index excluding fresh food over 4%, double the BOJ’s target. The problem is that this is “push” inflation from external factors, as opposed to “pull” from domestic demand. To justify normalising the country’s ultra-low interest rate policy, which has looked increasingly untenable as trading partners normalise, policymakers hoped to see corporations boost wages well over CPI. Apart from a few big headline hikes by companies like Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing (9983.T), they did not get it.

Even so, this year’s results are positive for Japanese workers; the raises will remain even if imported energy and food costs subside, equivalent to an additional rise in real terms. This might have prompted a serious debate as to whether the time had come to adjust the so-called yield-curve control policy, which attempts to hold key sovereign rates at or below zero. After all, there are some tentative signs of recovery in trade, and employment looks solid enough. China, a major customer, is reviving. But overall economic signals are extremely mixed, so it would have been a tough call. Tokyo has normalised prematurely before.

But the SVB debacle has postponed the question for now. The 10-year bond yield, which investors had pushed up to the 0.5% ceiling of the BOJ’s trading band, has been chopped in half, and the yen has firmed as investors seek safe havens. Shares in Japanese banks – which have long suffered from yield-curve control – have reversed out of an anticipatory rally.

There’s not much to celebrate in any of this, but Ueda, who once looked set to step straight into a bruising battle with markets over rate normalisation, may appreciate the lull.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Eighteen Japanese labour unions, representing 240,000 workers in the service, textiles and distribution sectors, agreed to average wage hikes of 5.28%, union officials told a news conference on March 9. However, on March 15 the Keidanren business lobby described the boost as the “biggest in about 30 years”, suggesting an average rise closer to 3%.

Consumer price inflation including energy but excluding fresh food touched 4.2% in January, a 41-year high. Core consumer inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for nine straight months.

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.