HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big ticket mergers in China’s battered technology sector are overdue but a new twist has emerged. Search engine giant Baidu (9988.HK) may divest its 53% stake in iQIYI (IQ.O), a Netflix-like (NFLX.O) streaming service, in a mooted $7 billion deal per Reuters. read more It could attract an unconventional queue of bidders.

It makes sense for Baidu to sell now. It hasn’t been targeted by the official crackdown on technology companies so far, but that may be more a tacit recognition of its faded market clout than a compliment. Sales grew only 1% year-on-year in the three months to March after a relatively buoyant 2021, and iQIYI was the main drag. The unit’s revenue shrank 9% and paying members fell 4% over the period. Boss Robin Li probably prefers to prioritise more promising ventures like autonomous driving plus stop the video business from holding back more profitable segments like cloud computing.

Before Beijing lashed out at “monopolistic behaviour” and cybersecurity in the consumer internet sector, rivals like Tencent Video and Alibaba’s (9988.HK) Youku would have sprung at an opportunity to consolidate. The $7 billion price tag marks a big discount from the $20 billion Baidu tried to sell it for back in 2020, per another Reuters report. Since then iQIYI’s New York-listed shares have fallen nearly 80%.

But that low price might also indicate the smaller number of potential buyers. The State Administration for Market Regulation handled 175 monopoly cases in 2021 – a year-on-year increase of 60%. It handed a record $2.8 billion fine to Alibaba for abusing its dominant market position, and blocked Tencent’s plan to merge two video game streaming websites it controls. Given that Tencent Video already boasts a 45% market penetration rate, and Alibaba’s Youku has 27%, for either of them to try to merge with iQIYI would wave a giant red cape at angry anti-trust bulls.

The deal has drawn interest from Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG, per Reuters, and from government telecommunications utility China Mobile (0941.HK), . The latter is a particularly compelling bidder. It has its own streaming startup Migu and a slew of broadcasting deals including one with the U.S. National Basketball Association. As of March it was sitting on a 283 billion yuan ($42 billion) cash war chest. Private internet giants’ pain could well be state-owned companies’ gain.

- Chinese internet search engine company Baidu is in talks to sell its 53% controlling stake in iQIYI in a deal that could value the movie streaming company at about $7 billion, Reuters reported on June 15 citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

