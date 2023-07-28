MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan’s monetary policy is becoming even more unorthodox on the path to normality. Governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday shocked global markets by pledging more flexibility in the Bank of Japan’s (8301.T) yield curve control scheme, its mechanism for controlling long-term interest rates. The central bank said its previous rigid target of keeping yields on 10-year sovereign bonds in a range of 0.5% to minus 0.5% was now just a “reference”. And it promised to buy 10-year bonds at 1%, which Ueda defined as a “just-in-case” cap.

The changes amount to a modest monetary tightening but policymaking is rarely so non-committal. Traders immediately breached the officially unchanged range; the yield on 10-year government bonds hit a 9-year high of 0.575% .

The tweak lends a hand to the weakening yen and acknowledges Japan is close to a virtuous circle where rising inflation lifts wages and spending after decades of stagnation. Yet the “just-in-case” cap gives the BOJ an easier way than most central banks to row back from tightening if economic data sours. The bank raised its outlook for price rises excluding food and energy this fiscal year to 3.2% but its projections further out remain below the BOJ’s 2% target.

Global investors are left wondering when Japanese entities will get closer to repatriating overseas assets totalling some $5.4 trillion in response to higher rates. The world was guessing when the BOJ would give up its yield curve control policy. Instead, the bank may have found a way to make it more sustainable. (By Una Galani)

Editing by Francesco Guerrera and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.