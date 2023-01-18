













HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s battle with market forces has entered a new phase. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) made no adjustments to its yield-curve control (YCC) policy that keeps interest rates ultra-low on Wednesday. That is stinging traders who bet the central bank would be forced to widen a 10-year government bond’s trading band again, having expanded it to 0.50% from 0.25% in December under market pressure. However, that tweak’s failure to reduce the need of central bank intervention has left the BOJ with little appetite for more compromises.

At its meeting, the central bank maintained its yield targets, set around 0% for 10-year tenors and made no change to its policy allowing trade to fluctuate 50 basis points either side of that, even though the market had begun testing that limit right after it was implemented last month. That’s why some investors expected the BOJ would offer yet another adjustment by perhaps widening the band to 0.75%.

Instead Kuroda rolled out a new tool to hold interest rates down, signaling intervention will continue. The central bank spent 10 trillion yen ($77 billion) buying bonds Friday and Monday alone, according to a Reuters analysis, and it already owns more than half the sovereign fixed-income market. The yen softened as much as 2.6% against the dollar in response before pulling back, while bond traders pulled the benchmark yield down to 0.41%, well within the band.

The BOJ’s policy stubbornness reflects intractable realities. Whatever Kuroda does, it hurts, including doing nothing. The real Japanese economy is in rocky shape and inflation data is muddy. In that context, policymakers have cause to await spring wage negotiations – and perhaps Kuroda’s retirement in April - before concluding that a sustained demand-driven price rise is underway and sufficient to justify higher rates. Until then, the current policy template will continue to smother bond market liquidity and distort corporate lending rates, which is how the BOJ justified its decision to widen the trading range on Dec. 20.

The market’s rejection of Kuroda’s attempt to buy time may have persuaded him that further half-measures would put him on a slippery slope towards a de-facto interest rate hike that would inhibit economic recovery. If the U.S. Fed stops hiking ahead of schedule, say, or spring wage negotiations go particularly well, his patience will look prescient. If not, his successor may inherit a market mess.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

The Bank of Japan on Jan. 18 kept its ultra-low interest rates policy unchanged and maintained a bond yield cap band it has struggled to defend.

The BOJ kept intact its yield curve control targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for 10-year yields.

The central bank also made no change to its guidance that allows the 10-year bond yield to fluctuate 50 basis points either side of its 0% target.

The BOJ also amended rules for a fund-supply market operation to use it as a new tool to prevent long-term interest rates from rising too much. Under the amended rules, the central bank can offer funds of up to 10 years against collateral to financial institutions for both fixed and variable-rate loans.

The yen plunged as much as 2.6% against the dollar in reaction to the BOJ announcement, before recovering to change hands at 129 per dollar at 0926 GMT.

The 10-year sovereign benchmark yield fell from 0.5% to 0.41% at market close.

