Men look at an electric monitor displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and Nikkei share average in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of Japan is sticking with its ultra-loose monetary policy after the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented another 0.75% rate hike, defying predictions — and bond market bets — that central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda would have to adjust. That’s understandable, but it will make it harder to moderate an increasingly volatile exchange rate.

The yen , currently trading around 144 per dollar, is at its weakest since 1998, but more important is the rate of change. It has lost 29% since a peak in December 2020, and is down 47% over the last decade due to two quick, steep corrections in 2012 and 2014, respectively. That’s a byproduct of Shinzo Abe’s successful war on deflation. A see-sawing foreign exchange rate, though, makes executives nervous. Exporters including carmakers Nissan Motor (7201.T) and Toyota Motor (7203.T), and drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T), which reported nice forex tailwinds in its last quarterly report, are benefitting from unexpected exchange rate gains on paper. However, a currency that can flatter earnings one quarter can wreck them in the next.

The major risk is that the United States, fighting runaway inflation, enters a harsh recession. An abrupt reversal to the Fed’s current tightening bias would see Japanese corporates and speculators back into yen assets, causing it to rebound as sharply as it fell. (By Pete Sweeney)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Japan's unorthodox monetary policy has increased the yen's volatility

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Sea CEO’s distress call will make tech waves read more

U.S. trustbusters’ red faces match legal red tape read more

Big SPAC unwind has consequences for few read more

Oyo will check into public markets in better shape read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.