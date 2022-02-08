MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank regulators in Asia are taking a firm hand against technology transgressors. Punishment was expected against DBS Group (DBSM.SI) after the Singaporean bank’s customers struggled to access digital banking services over a three-day period in November. Instead of a slap-on-the-wrist fine, however, The Monetary Authority of Singapore is temporarily applying a 1.5 times multiplier to DBS’ risk-weighted assets for operational risk, costing it roughly $690 million in regulatory capital.

That’s manageable but awkward for boss Piyush Gupta, who leads a well-capitalised $70 billion lender that touts it was named the “World’s Best Digital Bank” in 2021 by Euromoney. It’s not the first time MAS has used such punishments, but the latest rebuke comes as more of the region’s traditional banks venture into fintech. In late 2020, India’s $109 billion HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) was temporarily banned by its regulator from onboarding new credit card customers after multiple technology fails.

Both incumbent banks are notable for their strong digital offerings that have made it hard for read more online-only upstarts to take market share. The penalties serve as a strong warning for all those with financial technology ambitions. (By Una Galani)

