













NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crisis that struck the U.S. banking system over the weekend had many causes. But one factor was the 2018 decision to ease rules that keep big-but-not-quite-mega-banks out of trouble. Among its supporters were officials who still serve today, like Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. Among its greatest opponents: some of Powell’s current peers and colleagues.

After the 2008 crisis, Congress bound up the financial system with rules to prevent bank death spirals. Five years ago on Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill to water them down. The idea was to avoid the one-size-fits-all problem. The legislation known as the Dodd-Frank Act was, politicians and lobbyists contended, strangling smaller and less complex lenders by treating them like the giant institutions that jeopardized the global economy a decade earlier.

The major financial authorities – the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency – applied the lighter touch. The Fed was permitted to retain tough rules for banks with assets over $100 billion, but decided not to. Among the proponents of the central bank’s approach were Powell and his then-deputy Randall Quarles. Among those who opposed it were governor Lael Brainard, now head of President Joe Biden’s economic council, and Martin Gruenberg, then a board member of the FDIC and now its head. The Fed’s top regulatory cop Michael Barr, then a professor at the University of Michigan, called the new rules “a tragic mistake” that “increases the risk of bank runs.”

The original Dodd-Frank rules would not necessarily have stopped the bank run that felled SVB Financial (SIVB.O) and Signature Bank (SBNY.O). Once depositors realize their cash is at risk, self-preservation takes over. But tighter scrutiny might have sounded alarm bells sooner. For example, banks with under $250 billion of assets that are largely funded by deposits were freed from the requirement to meet a “liquidity coverage ratio” to handle potential outflows. The Fed scaled back stress tests for banks of that size from yearly to biennial.

After the weekend’s intervention, the pendulum will swing back. By guaranteeing all depositors of two failed banks, regulators slapped a too-big-to-fail label on lenders they previously treated as not posing a systemic risk. A divided Congress is unlikely to agree on new regulation, but the Fed and its peers can still roll back some of their light-touch approach. There are, after all, only 17 banks with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion – two fewer than last week. With Barr and Gruenberg among today’s rulemaking elite – and Barr leading the Fed's own probe into how it oversaw SVB – the calls for change may come from inside the house.

In general, adding to the regulatory burden favors large banks that can best afford to handle it. So rolling back the rollback might be a gift for giants like JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), as well as lenders with more than $250 billion in assets like U.S. Bancorp (USB.N), Truist Financial (TFC.N) and PNC Financial Services (PNC.N). But rules for big banks may be about to get tougher too. A new wave of rule-making zeal will soak large and small alike.

President Joe Biden on March 13 reassured Americans that the country’s banking system is safe after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York, saying that he would do whatever is needed, and calling for Congress and regulators to bring in tougher rules to keep banks in line.

Regulators stepped in to back depositors of the failed banks on March 12, and announced a Federal Reserve facility that would allow firms to borrow more freely against safe assets. Shares in listed lenders continued to decline the following day, with mortgage lender First Republic falling roughly two-thirds by midday.

The Fed announced a review of the supervision and regulation of SVB on March 13, saying it would disclose its findings by May 1.

