Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Bank-software group defers disruption payday

2 minute read

Swiss 100 franc bank notes are withdrawn from an ATM in the northern Swiss town of Kreuzlingen in this picture illustration, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in Temenos (TEMN.S), the $9 billion banking-software specialist, may be losing patience. Shares in the Swiss company run by Max Chuard fell 13% on Friday, eliminating $1.3 billion of equity value, after it released third-quarter results on Thursday evening. There’s nothing particularly bad in the numbers. But shareholders seem to have been hoping that Chuard would hike his targets: Temenos’ share price rose 10% between Oct. 6 and Thursday evening, a period in which it announced new deals. Instead, Chuard reaffirmed his forecasts. Analysts reckon revenue this year will be roughly the same as in 2019, using Refinitiv median estimates.

That’s partly because Temenos now makes more money from subscriptions, where it recognises less income upfront. But it’s still disappointing for a company that hopes to mint money as banks upgrade their back-office systems. The pandemic put a lot of those projects on hold. Chuard’s long-term plan is to hike sales by about 60% by 2025 compared with this year. His investors appear less willing to wait. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Gene hunter’s rosier outlook has a downside read more

Worker shortages spread to tech staff

Powell’s inflation albatross grows heavier read more

French cloud outage is worst possible IPO weather read more

SAP cloud hype leaves its shares in the gutter read more

Editing George Hay and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:03 AM UTC

Chancellor: Bring surveillance capitalism to heel

It’s been a grueling few weeks over at Facebook . First the social network giant had to cope with the release of damaging information about its practices by a former employee. Then the company suffered an outage across its suite of businesses ranging from Instagram to WhatsApp. Over the course of its brief history, Facebook has overcome many travails. Still, each scandal undermines the fragile trust and consent upon which technology companies, especially Facebook, depend. The case for reforming this brand of “surveillance capitalism” is overwhelming.

Breakingviews
Xi Jinping’s COP26 no-show isn’t set in stone
Breakingviews
Gene hunter’s rosier outlook has a downside
Breakingviews
Bank-software group defers disruption payday
Breakingviews
Green clouds blow forcefully into Canberra