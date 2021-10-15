Bank-software group defers disruption payday

Swiss 100 franc bank notes are withdrawn from an ATM in the northern Swiss town of Kreuzlingen in this picture illustration, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in Temenos (TEMN.S), the $9 billion banking-software specialist, may be losing patience. Shares in the Swiss company run by Max Chuard fell 13% on Friday, eliminating $1.3 billion of equity value, after it released third-quarter results on Thursday evening. There’s nothing particularly bad in the numbers. But shareholders seem to have been hoping that Chuard would hike his targets: Temenos’ share price rose 10% between Oct. 6 and Thursday evening, a period in which it announced new deals. Instead, Chuard reaffirmed his forecasts. Analysts reckon revenue this year will be roughly the same as in 2019, using Refinitiv median estimates.

That’s partly because Temenos now makes more money from subscriptions, where it recognises less income upfront. But it’s still disappointing for a company that hopes to mint money as banks upgrade their back-office systems. The pandemic put a lot of those projects on hold. Chuard’s long-term plan is to hike sales by about 60% by 2025 compared with this year. His investors appear less willing to wait. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Gene hunter’s rosier outlook has a downside read more

Worker shortages spread to tech staff

Powell’s inflation albatross grows heavier read more

French cloud outage is worst possible IPO weather read more

SAP cloud hype leaves its shares in the gutter read more

Editing George Hay and Oliver Taslic