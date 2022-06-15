A 3D-printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has drawn a line in the sand over bankers’ use of encrypted messaging applications like WhatsApp. The $15 billion Swiss lender earlier this year removed its global equity capital markets syndicate head Anthony Kontoleon, a 28-year veteran, for using unapproved communications channels with clients, the Financial Times reported. It’s part of a wider regulatory crackdown that last year saw JPMorgan (JPM.N) pay a $200 million fine read more for "widespread" failures to preserve staff communications on personal mobile devices, messaging apps and emails. The U.S. bank now insists that employees use a piece of software called Movius for business communications. The tool can monitor text-based messages and record calls for senior bankers and traders.

The new approach should reassure shareholders that future scandals like Libor rigging are less likely. But it’s hardly ideal for dealmakers, whose clients may be accustomed to quick communication to throw ideas around and build relationships. Chief executive clients might not want their calls with a trusted adviser to be recorded, for fear of it leaking out. That means face-to-face meetings may be the preferred option for candid chats. Banks expense budgets look set to go up. (By Liam Proud)

