Banking’s footprint fallacy

The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In banking, it might be what you do, but it ain’t where you do it. Morgan Stanley analysts have scrutinized 93 mid-sized U.S. banks and concluded there’s virtually no correlation between a lender's local economy and how fast its loans, deposits or earnings increase. Fast-growing Texas no more guarantees rapid expansion than slow-coach Connecticut confers relative stagnation.

That’s counterintuitive. But if geography doesn’t matter, what does? Having a niche like technology lending may help, the analysts led by Ken Zerbe suggest. Conversely, choices like aiming for higher quality customers could slow growth. Maybe leadership makes a difference, too – an idea that might appeal to chief executives like JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon, who bagged $31.5 million in 2020 for running America’s biggest bank read more .

Perhaps over the decade analyzed by Morgan Stanley, some banks simply hit on ways to grow even when their customer base wasn't. That could be through crafty marketing of products or charging higher fees read more . Either way, the prosperity of banks and their communities no longer look like two sides of the same coin. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UK investors score another win over buyout barons read more

Didi steers towards more muted Uber-like valuation read more

Xpeng has second shot at first-mover advantage read more

Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering read more

Doximity shows there’s riches in niches read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez