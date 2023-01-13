













NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A recession is coming for U.S. banks, but it’s wearing comfortable shoes. JPMorgan(JPM.N), Bank of America(BAC.N), Citigroup(C.N) and Wells Fargo(WFC.N) all warned of a weakening economy on Friday. Nonetheless the lenders are pretty optimistic that both they and their borrowers can easily weather a bigger downturn.

Big banks have stepped up charges they take to cover the possibility customers don’t pay them back. Collectively, the four biggest lenders set aside $6.2 billion in the last three months of 2022, a third more than in the preceding quarter. Just over half was for debt that has gone bad, and the rest was for debt that might.

The recession they all foresee, though, sounds pretty casual. Consider credit cards, one of the riskiest and most lucrative kinds of debt. Citigroup chief Jane Fraser sees a rise in delinquencies, but only to a “normal” level. Bank of America is writing off 1.7% of its card loans, on an annualized basis, compared with an average of 2.7% since 2013. JPMorgan says the rate at which customers become delinquent is 80% of what it was before the pandemic.

All this is just as well, because the banks are still leaning hard into their plastic – as any American household with a pamphlet-stuffed mailbox can attest. Citi and Bank of America each added over 4 million accounts in 2022. Wells Fargo’s card loans increased 21% year-on-year. America’s collective credit card limit is growing at a 9% annual clip, according to the New York Federal Reserve, the fastest since 2008.

Fortunately, lenders are appropriately attired for a downturn. Citi has put aside enough to cover 7.6% of its credit card loans going up in smoke - more than triple the current level. It’s a similar picture at the other banks. More than a decade of forced discipline after the 2008 crash, along with hawkish regulation, leaves them well padded. Bank of America, for example, has roughly as many loans as it did in 2009, but over 50% more tangible equity, which acts as a buffer if borrowers go rogue.

Not that lenders can ignore the risk of defaults. But for now, the bigger danger is that customers get more demanding with what they expect to earn on deposits. The higher rates rise, the bigger the reward for shopping around. All of the big lenders that reported on Friday warned that this will eat into the interest income that makes up the majority of their revenue. For now, the pressing concern is waning loyalty, not waning creditworthiness.

Large U.S. banks began to report their fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 13, stepping up the amounts they put aside to cover future bad debts in preparation for deteriorating economic conditions.

JPMorgan said it made $3.57 of earnings per share, a 7% increase on the fourth quarter of 2021. Bank of America reported $0.85 of earnings per share, a 4% annual increase.

Citigroup posted a 21% decrease in earnings per share to $1.16, while Wells Fargo’s earnings per share fell 51% to $0.67, driven by a $3.3 billion charge to cover regulatory penalties for past bad behavior.

JPMorgan took a $2.3 billion provision to cover bad loans, compared with around $1.5 billion in the preceding quarter. It said that the share of credit-card loans it might have to write off could rise to 2.6% in 2023, compared with 1.5% in 2022.

Bank of America increased its credit charges to $1.1 billion for the quarter, up from $898 million in the three months ending on Sept. 30. It said 1.7% of credit card loans had been written off, on an annualized basis, compared with a 2.7% average rate since 2013.

