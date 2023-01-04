













MELBOURNE, Jan 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If there’s one date in 2023 for lenders’ calendars, it’s March 22. That’s when the United Nations’ first water confab in almost five decades starts in New York. It’s almost an aquatic version of the UN’s annual Conference of the Parties (COPs) and is the perfect opportunity for bank bosses to show they grasp how important water security is to climate change.

Achieving that globally requires spending $1 trillion a year on the sustainable provision of drinking water and sanitation, and preparing for floods, scarcity and pollution, per the World Resources Institute. But Citigroup (C.N) directed just 1.3% of its $222 billion-worth of environmental and social transactions during 2020 and 2021 to the resource; transport and renewable energy enjoyed more than a third. Barclays’s(BARC.L) 600 million pounds accounted for a similarly low percentage into water in 2021. JPMorgan’s(JPM.N) 6% included financing the Nature Conservancy’s project to remove thirsty invasive plants depleting Cape Town’s scarce H20. Goldman Sachs(GS.N) racked up 658 sustainability-tagged deals in oil and gas, but just a dozen in water.

With investors and governments similarly parsimonious, the funding gap is huge. Yet 10% of greenhouse-gas emissions stem from the water industry. And 90% of climate change’s effects manifest through water, as recent floods and scarcity demonstrate.

Well-designed water projects can have multiple benefits: disaster mitigation; carbon storage; improved agricultural conditions; lower pollution. Some are harder to monetise as water is often underpriced or free, especially in emerging markets. That’s a challenge to relish, akin perhaps to HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK), Citi and Bank of America (BAC.N) supporting a public-private partnership to reduce coal power in Indonesia.

Knowing when to turn off the funding tap is important, too, just as many banks won’t back Arctic drilling or new coal mines. Hydropower can be prone to floods and aridification, and bad for the environment; wannabe green hydrogen producers often ignore H20 needs. It would be smart for banks to insist on standard water risk disclosures, and to include conservation and transparency targets in loans and other deals – as BBVA (BBVA.MC) did with its 2.5-billion-euro water footprint loan for Iberdrola (IBE.MC) in July.

With some financial groups distancing themselves from umbrella climate change bodies, it’s a challenging time to make this case. But water can’t be ignored any longer. The aquatic answer to COP needs to make a splash.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

loading

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2023. To see more of our predictions, click here.)

CONTEXT NEWS

The United Nations is to hold a conference on water at its headquarters in New York between March 22 and March 24, the first such event since 1977.

Editing by George Hay and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.