













LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The owner of a fancy London hotel is fighting back against short-seller Carson Block’ claims it inflated the value of its properties. It could stage a better defense with cash than with words.

Luxembourg-based group Vivion, which owns German office property and chic hotels like the Sanderson, was accused on Dec. 14 by Block’s firm Muddy Waters of overstating the worth of its real estate, under-reporting vacancy rates and distributing too much cash to shareholders. While Vivion’s equity is unlisted, Muddy Waters was betting against its debt. The price of bonds due in 2024 fell to 72% of face value after Block’s report, according to Refinitiv data.

Vivion contends that Muddy Waters has overestimated the number of vacant properties, and that its shareholders have put cash in the company in recent years, not taken it out. Moreover, it claims to have 722 million euros of funds. If so, though, Vivion could always step up its purchase of its own debt at the current low prices. That would show confidence, net a profit and hurt anyone betting against it. (By Neil Unmack)

