Barclays’ blunder cements investment bank discount
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barclays (BARC.L) is reminding investors why it trades at a discount to steadier rivals. The 27 billion pound British bank on Monday alerted shareholders to a 450 million pound ($591 million) loss over mishandled structured-note sales. It seems to be a clerical error. Barclays registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about $21 billion of structured products but ended up exceeding that cap by roughly $15 billion. It now has to let investors sell back the excess notes at their issue price, resulting in a loss. The hit to common equity Tier 1 capital should be about 29 basis points – enough to delay the company’s share buyback programme.
The loss is embarrassing for new Chief Executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan, who was group chief risk officer at the time of the 2019 snafu. But the main effect is to underline the volatility and occasional blowups inherent in running a giant investment banking and trading business. The hit is equivalent to 11% of 2021 earnings in that division, which accounted for almost 60% of the group’s total. Barclays trades at roughly half its tangible book value, compared with 80% for retail-focused peers. Monday’s blunder helps explain why. (By Liam Proud)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Gas tax cuts reward the wrong drivers read more
Invesco wins battle, and half the war, at Zee read more
Renault’s Russian retreat is a reality check read more
Tencent exposes tech’s regulatory blind spots read more
Wall Street blowout helps New York bounce back read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.