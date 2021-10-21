Barclays’ strength belies investor indifference

Barclays CEO Jes Staley attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barclays’ (BARC.L) investment bankers are holding their own against U.S. behemoths, helping the lender’s wholesale division to a beefy 16.6% return on tangible equity (ROTE) in the third quarter. But you wouldn’t know it from looking at the share price.

Jes Staley, chief executive of the 33 billion pound group, has historically struggled to get the investment bank to earn a return that exceeds its cost of funding, leaving the retail businesses to do the heavy lifting. That’s not been the case this year. Staley’s traders, underwriters and M&A advisors have consistently churned out mid-teens ROTEs amid busy markets, easily clearing a probable 10% cost of equity.

Based on third-quarter results on Thursday, Barclays’ bankers may even be taking market share from Americans. Revenue in the so-called primary businesses, which includes M&A advice and equity and debt underwriting, rose by 67% year-on-year in dollar terms. JPMorgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) posted an average 55% rise, according to Breakingviews calculations. Even in absolute terms, Barclays is punching above its weight. Of the big Americans, only Citi and JPMorgan generated more revenue from arranging companies’ debt issuance.

None of that has helped the bank’s share price, which is roughly 70% of tangible book value. The Americans typically trade at a premium to the value of assets minus liabilities, while UK peers Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and NatWest (NWG.L) are around 90% and 80% respectively, using Refinitiv data. It’s a problem that has dogged Staley throughout his tenure. Investors apply a discount to historically volatile income from the corporate and investment bank, which accounts for a heady 58% of group 2021 revenue.

Staley may hope that consistent double-digit returns will eventually force investors to give him a higher rating. He might not be around long enough to find out, having indicated that he could leave next year. Possible successors Paul Compton and C.S. Venkatakrishnan, who together run the wholesale business, will need the current trading and dealmaking frenzy to persist. That’s hard to see, since this year’s frenetic activity is partly a reaction to the effects of the pandemic. Citi analysts expect worldwide trading and investment banking revenues to shrink 10% next year. In other words, Barclays dealmakers will make hay while they can, but shareholders’ indifference may persist.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @liamwardproud on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Barclays on Oct. 21 said it generated 5.5 billion pounds of revenue during the three months to the end of September, up 5% from the same period last year. Pre-tax profit rose by 71% year-on-year to 2 billion pounds, helped by a much smaller charge for expected bad debt.

- The bank’s return on tangible equity was 11.9%, which is above Chief Executive Jes Staley’s 10% target.

- The best-performing division was the corporate and investment bank, which posted a 16.6% return on tangible equity compared with 9.5% a year ago.

- Barclays shares were down 0.6% to 197 pence as of 0711 GMT on Oct. 21.

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic. Graphic by Vincent Flasseur.