Bargaining like Beckham produces a solid strike

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Former footballer and sporting icon David Beckham is in talks to buy the 51% he doesn’t own in his own brand’s licencing manager, Seven Global, according to Britain’s Sky News. If the mooted $40 million price tag is roughly correct, he’s getting a cut-price deal from his troubled business partner, Hong Kong-listed Global Brands Group (0787.HK).

The seven-year-old joint venture, which controls several Beckham commercial partnerships, produced profits of $17.2 million in the 12 months to March 2020, per the potential seller’s accounts. It hasn’t published its latest full-year accounts amid auditor queries over its financial soundness.

Assume no profit growth from brand Beckham, however unlikely, and pricing the JV at 20 times earnings in line with other brand managers, implies a 51% stake is worth $175 million. Give Beckham, say, a 50% discount since he is the brand, and that’s still more than twice the price tag. He shoots, he scores – even off the pitch. (By Jennifer Hughes)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

EU lights slow-burning fire under carbon prices read more

Bank of America makes little hay as sun shines read more

Guy Hands tries late entry to housebuilder party read more

Afterpay bulls belatedly get the competition point read more

Sumitomo shifts its Wall Street goals read more

Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin