LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in Belgian’s Umicore (UMI.BR) have sent a worrying message to heavy corporate spenders. The 8 billion euro chemicals and battery-materials supplier on Wednesday lost more than a tenth of its market value after pledging 5 billion euros of outlays over the next five years. The capital expenditures, roughly double what analysts expected according to Refinitiv data, are supposed to help the group meet rising demand for electric-vehicle batteries and their component materials. Chief Financial Officer Filip Platteeuw said at an investor event that Umicore could potentially raise equity to pay for the investments.

It’s a cautionary tale for carmakers, renewable-energy companies and other industrial groups that are also on the verge of an investment splurge to fund the move away from fossil fuels. Umicore reckons the new capex will help it to more than double revenue by 2030. But investors seem to be ignoring those long-term benefits and focusing on the near-term pain. Umicore’s shares are down 30% in a year. Its enterprise value is less than 8 times 2021 EBITDA. The lesson is that ramping up spending in a bear market can be costly. (By Liam Proud)

