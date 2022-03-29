LONDON, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Werner Baumann’s days at the helm of Bayer (BAYGn.DE) are numbered. Under his watch, the 61 billion euro pharmaceuticals-to-agrochemicals group has handed shareholders a total return of minus 25%, mainly due to the toxic side-effects of Baumann’s $62.5 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018. It’s time for a strategic rethink.

Investors, who will decide whether to keep Baumann in his role at a shareholder meeting in April, could have lost patience years ago. Having overpaid for Monsanto, Bayer lost more than 30 billion euros of market value in 2019 due to lawsuits from thousands of Americans who said that the U.S. firm’s Roundup weedkiller gave them cancer. A partial settlement in 2020 for a relatively modest $10 billion should thus have been a source of relief. Yet Bayer’s market value remains 32 billion euros below its pre-cancer litigation levels.

That points to deeper problems. Bayer’s Crop Science division, which makes seeds and pesticides, is likely to grow its top line 9% over the next three years, according to Refinitiv forecasts, helped by rising wheat prices due to the war in Ukraine. But that’s weedier than U.S. rival Corteva (CTVA.N), which is looking at 15% growth. And the group’s pharmaceutical division is facing the loss of up to 40% of its sales from expiring drug patents in coming years. Revenue growth is set to decline from 5% this year to less than 2% in 2025, according to Refinitiv forecasts.

The poor performance – in the last four years, Bayer shares have lagged Germany’s DAX benchmark by 45% – suggests minimal merit in keeping pharma and farming in the same barn. And the financial logic of a breakup looks compelling. The drug unit might be worth 62 billion euros on a 10 times 2022 EBITDA multiple, a discount to the sector due to its weak pipeline. On an 11 times multiple – a slight discount to Corteva – the crop sciences division could be valued at 63 billion euros. Add in 13 billion euros for its Reckitt-like (RKT.L) consumer healthcare unit, and Bayer’s enterprise value would be 138 billion euros. Take off 39 billion euros of net debt and pension liabilities, and 9 billion euros to settle Roundup claims, and its equity could be worth 90 billion euros, 29 billion euros more than its current value.

Baumann argues that keeping crop protection and drugs together will ensure Bayer’s business remains vital. The pandemic and war in Ukraine have arguably reinforced that point. Yet a breakup would create value, and give Bayer’s individual bits more focus. As the principal architect of the Monsanto deal, Baumann is hardly the right person to lead it. Waiting four years for a mega-merger to bear fruit is long enough. Bayer needs to start ploughing separate furrows.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Singapore state investor Temasek is pushing for the removal of Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann, Bloomberg reported on March 26.

- Citing unnamed sources, the news agency said that Temasek had “long-standing concerns” about the operating performance of the German pharmaceutical and agrochemicals group, in which it held a 4% stake around the time the Monsanto deal closed in 2018.

- Temasek was also concerned about a lack of succession-planning at the company, Bloomberg said. Temasek and Bayer declined to comment. Bayer’s next annual general meeting is on April 29.

- Bayer shares rose as much as 3.5% on March 28 before falling back to be up 0.8% by 1400 GMT, against a 1.2% gain for Germany’s benchmark DAX index.

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic. Graphic by Vincent Flasseur.