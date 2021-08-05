Bayer is still struggling with Monsanto weeds

A man uses a Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller spray containing glyphosate in a garden in Bordeaux, France, June 1, 2019.

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is still seeing little benefit from its $66 billion purchase of Monsanto. Although Chief Executive Werner Baumann raised the German drugs-to-seeds group’s revenue targets for the year on Thursday, he spooked investors after the EBITDA margin in the crop science unit, which includes the Monsanto business, collapsed to 20% in the quarter ending June 30, compared to 28% in the same period last year. That division is reeling from a wave of lawsuits linked to its Roundup weedkiller. Shares fell as much as 6%.

The poor yield is hard to reconcile. Farmers rely on Bayer’s weedkillers and fertilisers to bolster their crops. With soya prices soaring, the German group should have been able to pass on any extra costs. The good news is that Baumann is reviving the sickly pharmaceutical division, which faces loss of exclusivity on blood-thinner drug Xarelto, with the $2 billion purchase of Vividion Therapeutics (VVID.O). But the more slip-ups he makes, the more investors may wonder whether Bayer is the best owner of its sprawling businesses. (By Aimee Donnellan)

