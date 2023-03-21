













NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UN is hosting its first confab on water security in almost 50 years as floods and droughts worsen with rising temperatures. In this Exchange podcast, Bayer executive and former member of Germany’s Green Party Matthias Berninger lays out the drugs-to-seeds maker’s remedies.

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

