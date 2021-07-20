Breakingviews
BBQGuys go easy on the hot sauce
NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BBQGuys want to serve up the metaphorical spatulas and forks for the grill-making initial public offering mini-boom. The firm is merging with special-purpose acquisition company Velocity Acquisition (VELO.O) at an enterprise value of $839 million. It’s profitable, but it’s also peripheral – and its valuation reflects that.
The e-commerce outfit, backed by former football star Peyton Manning and other family members, sells grills and smokers from brands like Weber and Traeger, both of which filed for IPOs this month. Demand for grills has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, so BBQGuys’ revenue increased 68% in 2020. But it’s one of many places where backyard chefs can find such products. The company’s not just a bet on grilling habits, but on grilling connoisseurship, which makes it somewhat more speculative.
BBQGuys are going easy on the special sauce with their valuation. At 2 times next year’s estimated sales it’s cheaper than suppliers may fetch read more . Then again, it also lacks the additional simultaneous investment from big-name firms like BlackRock (BLK.N) and Fidelity common to many other SPAC deals. That makes it look at best like a palatable side-dish. (By Amanda Gomez)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Apollo may help Fortress glide to Morrisons’ till read more
Unilever ties itself in knots over purpose read more
Swedish duo flag lingering supply-chain freeze read more
It’s harder to extract China insight from BHP read more
Tencent places heavyweight bet on UK’s Sumo read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.