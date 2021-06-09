Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BBVA layoffs are just the start for Europe’s banks

People protest against plans by BBVA, Spain's country's second-biggest bank, to cut its banking staff in its home market in Madrid, Spain, June 2, 2021. The sign on t-shirt reads "No to the ERE (labour force adjustment plan) in BBVA".

BBVA (BBVA.MC) has started what is likely to be a spate of post-pandemic redundancies at European banks. Late on Tuesday the Spanish lender run by Carlos Torres agreed to lay off 2,935 employees, a tenth of its domestic workforce. It’s the first such shrinkage BBVA has pushed through without an M&A deal in recent history. Projected savings of 250 million euros, taxed at 28%, should raise forecast 2022 net income by 5.5% to about 3.5 billion euros.

Though the layoffs will cost BBVA a hefty 245,000 euros per employee on average, other lenders will surely follow. Iberian peer Caixabank (CABK.MC) is in negotiations read more to axe nearly a fifth of workers following a merger with Bankia. And HSBC (HSBA.L), has cautiously revived a pre-pandemic plan to shed around 35,000 jobs. BBVA’s 55% cost-to-income ratio in Spain last year was already better than the European Union average of 65%. As rock-bottom interest rates squeeze revenue, EU bank bosses will sharpen their knives. (By Christopher Thompson)

