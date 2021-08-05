Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Beiersdorf recovery could gain from a sticky end

Nivea tins are seen in Hamburg, Germany, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) is feeling the sweet tingle of relief. On Thursday the 26 billion euro company said it expected its 2021 group sales to rise by close to 10%, as it said organic sales rose 16% year-on-year in the six months to June.

New Chief Executive Vincent Warnery’s strategy of boosting investment in old brands consumers take for granted, even as Covid-19 suppressed demand, appears vindicated. Marketing and selling expenses were a third of sales in the first half of the year, broadly in line with last year.

It also highlights an odd fit. As well as toiletries, Warnery sells adhesives in the company’s tesa division, which has grown 28% organically so far this year, and has a higher operating margin and completely different client base from the larger consumer unit. The group’s controlling family would have to OK it, but a glue spinoff could raise 2.5 billion euros, according to Breakingviews calculations, to further boost Beiersdorf’s recovery. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

