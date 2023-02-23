













HONG KONG, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The rally in Chinese stocks associated with conversational bots, a side-effect of the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has been knocked sideways. Beijing has ordered big Chinese technology companies including Tencent (0700.HK) and Ant not to offer ChatGPT services on their platforms, the Nikkei reported citing people with direct knowledge. Meanwhile, state media, which once waxed lyrical about a “golden era” of gabby AI models, have pivoted to warning of their risks.

The official scrutiny has put the kibosh on an equity rally led by companies like Hanwang Technology (002362.SZ) and $47 billion search-engine operator Baidu (9888.HK), both of which are rolling out similar tools. The latter’s Hong Kong shares surged 45% between the start of the year and early February, before falling by a fifth since.

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft (MSFT.O), won’t let Chinese residents create ChatGPT accounts. Yet many users have managed to get around this. Beijing is worried because the bot has not been trained to censor itself; indeed, even local copycats like ChatYuan have struggled to toe the Party line.

Chatbots’ conversational foibles can amuse or horrify, but their commercial applications are serious, ranging from technical support and troubleshooting code. Baidu's boss on Wednesday said its Ernie Bot would power a “revolutionary” search engine. Still, despite warm noises from Beijing about supporting technology companies, its politics still stifles innovation. (By Pete Sweeney)

