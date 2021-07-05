Breakingviews
Beijing prices up cost of e-commerce data abuses
HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese regulators have sent e-commerce companies yet another reminder that they are being closely scrutinised. The powerful State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday proposed rules to punish illegal pricing read more , adding a chapter specifically addressing subsidies and the practice of charging different prices based on algorithms that help analyse customers' purchasing behaviours.
The draft rules cast a wider net compared to antitrust guidance finalised in February targeting monopolistic behaviour by internet platforms. It should herald speedier investigations, while proposing fines equivalent to up to 0.5% of a company's annual sales, and even the confiscation of key operating licences.
Regulatory risks are flying thick and fast at Chinese technology companies spanning e-commerce to fintech to mobility; Beijing is determined to curb monopolistic behaviour and reduce financial risk and, as the slapdown on new U.S. debutante Didi (DIDI.N) shows, is increasingly fretting about data, both in terms of how it is used and its security. Everyone is on their toes. (By Yawen Chen)
