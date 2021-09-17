Beijing steers around Biden’s nuclear subs

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China has formally applied read more to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, shortly after the United States and the United Kingdom decided to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to contest Beijing’s naval assertiveness. It’s cheeky for President Xi Jinping to try to enter a trade pact specifically designed by frustrated U.S. trade negotiators to contain Chinese state-owned enterprises. The leader may not even be willing to make the concessions that would persuade sceptical trade partners like Japan to admit it. But that might not be the point.

President Joe Biden has not restarted entry negotiations into the CPTPP, already signed by 11 countries with a combined economic output of around $14 trillion, thanks to domestic opposition. China’s application merely reinforces its argument that it is a bigger fan of free trade than the White House is. And it shows that Beijing is unwilling to compartmentalise negotiations with Washington or Canberra. Military moves can be countered by economic ones while climate cooperation will require U.S. concessions elsewhere. Who is containing whom? (By Pete Sweeney)

Editing by Robyn Mak and Karen Kwok