NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Warren Buffett has long been a proponent of bosses eating their own cooking. His salary for running $618 billion Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has been $100,000 annually for decades, but he owns about $100 billion of the company’s stock. Designated successor Greg Abel, who oversees the company’s non-insurance operations, received $19 million in compensation annually. A recent $68 million purchase of shares doesn’t quite live up to the Buffett standard.
To be fair, Abel isn’t – and may never be – quite as rich as Buffett. In June, however, Berkshire bought Abel’s stake in its energy subsidiary for $870 million in cash. A Buffett-like move might have been to plough all that cash he netted back into the company’s shares. Instead, Abel has spent just a sliver.
Berkshire stock is about 25% below its 2022 high. It’s possible that Abel could even get a bargain. Indeed Buffett has been using Berkshire’s cash to buy back shares – some 9% outstanding since the end of 2019, or $52 billion as of earlier this year. Perhaps Abel should follow Buffett’s lead, in more ways than one. (By Robert Cyran)
