













NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Warren Buffett has long been a proponent of bosses eating their own cooking. His salary for running $618 billion Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has been $100,000 annually for decades, but he owns about $100 billion of the company’s stock. Designated successor Greg Abel, who oversees the company’s non-insurance operations, received $19 million in compensation annually. A recent $68 million purchase of shares doesn’t quite live up to the Buffett standard.

To be fair, Abel isn’t – and may never be – quite as rich as Buffett. In June, however, Berkshire bought Abel’s stake in its energy subsidiary for $870 million in cash. A Buffett-like move might have been to plough all that cash he netted back into the company’s shares. Instead, Abel has spent just a sliver.

Berkshire stock is about 25% below its 2022 high. It’s possible that Abel could even get a bargain. Indeed Buffett has been using Berkshire’s cash to buy back shares – some 9% outstanding since the end of 2019, or $52 billion as of earlier this year. Perhaps Abel should follow Buffett’s lead, in more ways than one. (By Robert Cyran)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

M6 sale flop requires Bertelsmann detour read more

Shocker Aussie hike sends global calming signal read more

Tesla greases supply-chain fears read more

India fintech clampdown helps Prosus out of a hole read more

Google sensibly steps away from the games console

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.