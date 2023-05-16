













HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investing in China need not be too stressful, provided you avoid investing in Chinese companies. As consumer bellwethers Alibaba (9988.HK) and Tencent (0700.HK) struggle with the country’s uneven retail recovery, foreign firms selling popular items like luxury goods and chip equipment to the People’s Republic are rallying. It could be a sign of things to come.

A spending pop in the transport, food and beverage and hospitality sectors helped lift first-quarter GDP to 4.5%. But that data was flattered by comparison to a grim 2022, and April data on imports, inflation and bank loans all disappointed. Household time deposits climbed sharply to 92 trillion yuan ($13.3 trillion) last month, implying weak consumer confidence.

Quarterly results from China's internet giants paint a gloomy picture. E-commerce company Alibaba and social media and entertainment group Tencent are forecast to report just single-digit percent revenue growth in the three months to March later this week, in no small part because discretionary spending even on relatively affordable categories like apparel, electronics and video games has yet to fully bounce back. Executives at online retailer JD.com (9618.HK) recently cautioned that "organic forces driving consumption demand are not yet sufficient." The $57 billion company's New York stock is down a whopping 33% this year; Alibaba and Tencent are trading well below their five-year forward price-to-earnings multiples, per Refinitiv.

While Beijing’s crackdowns on domestic technology companies and property developers have eased, other risks are rising. The White House is readying an executive order that could ban certain investments into China, while earlier this month the U.S. accounting watchdog said the audits of the New York-listed Chinese companies it reviewed had “unacceptable” deficiencies. That will raise investor concerns over the accuracy of financial statements at some 200 firms and at the same time Beijing is restricting foreign access to local corporate data and raiding due-diligence firms. If the compromise that allowed mainland firms to avoid being forcibly delisted from American exchanges falls apart, Alibaba and peers will probably fall further.

This stands in stark contrast to this year's roughly 30% rallies at European luxury brands LVMH (LVMH.PA), Hermes (HRMS.PA) and Richemont (CFR.S), which have cashed in on a rebound in Chinese luxury shopping and travel. Nor are the rallies limited to bling peddlers. Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron (8035.T) and Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) have both enjoyed China bounces. The U.S.-listed parents of casino operators in Macau, like MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O), have outperformed their Hong Kong-listed entities too. That’s a smarter way to trade the economic recovery.

Tencent is expected to report revenue of 146 billion yuan ($21.1 billion) in the three months to March, an 8% year-on-year increase, according to the average analyst estimate on Refinitiv. The company will report financial results on May 17.

Separately, quarterly revenue at Alibaba is expected to rise 3% year-on-year to 211 billion yuan ($30.5 billion) in the three months to March, according to the average analyst forecast on Refinitiv. The company will report financial results on May 18.

