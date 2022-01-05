Beyond Meat’s faux chicken has investors drooling

Cushions with Beyond Meat and KFC branding are seen in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019.

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beyond Meat has given investors a reason to cheer early in the year. The $4 billion plant-based meat company on Wednesday announced Yum Brands' (YUM.N) KFC will offer Beyond Fried Chicken in the United States. The partnership, which follows two years of testing and pandemic-related delays, sent Beyond Meat shares up 5% in early morning trading.

The $200 million added to the company’s market capitalization looks optimistic. A bucket of KFC’s plant-based chicken will start at $7. Assume Beyond Meat earns a dollar of that in revenue and apply the company’s gross profit margin of roughly 30%. KFC would have to sell more than 650 million orders, or about two for each American, for Beyond Meat to earn a gross profit equivalent to the increase in its market value.

However, the deal has other tasty benefits. Adding KFC to existing outlets such as Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Denny’s (DENN.O) increases Beyond Meat’s brand recognition in grocery stores, helping it compete with Impossible Foods and larger players like Kellogg’s (K.N) MorningStar Farms read more .

Investors will be hungry for more wins. (By Amanda Gomez)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam