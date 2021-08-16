BHP climate parcel pass would oil buyer’s regret

FILE PHOTO - The Woodside Petroleum gas plant is seen at sunset in Burrup, in the Pilbarra region of Western Australia, April 18, 2011.

MELBOURNE, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A sale of BHP’s (BHP.AX) oil and gas division to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) would have looked like a good deal for all sides just a few years ago. But if discussions, confirmed by both companies on Monday, leads to a transaction, the $183 billion miner will be the only one guaranteed of a decent outcome as carbon concerns bite.

Buying BHP Petroleum – which actually drills far more gas than oil – would be no small feat for Woodside. It would probably cost the company almost $15 billion, as reported by the Australian Financial Review, which is just a tad below Woodside’s current market value. And it would probably involve BHP shareholders being handed shares in the new owner.

At some 5.9 times the division’s 2022 EBITDA, as estimated by Citi, that’s comfortably above where oil majors like BP (BP.L) trade. That would allow BHP boss Mike Henry to argue he snagged a good price. It’s also above Woodside’s multiple of 5 times. But the seller’s interim boss Meg O’Neill, who may be hoping to cement her role with the deal, should be able to slash plenty of costs. If she can cut 30% of BHP Petroleum’s almost $1.8 billion of annual expenses, based on annualising first-half figures, those would be worth more than $5 billion once capitalised. That would effectively lower the price tag to less than 4 times EBITDA.

Trouble is, pressure is mounting on governments and fossil-fuel companies to speed up plans to reduce emissions. Last week’s report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change outlined in more stark detail than before the science necessitating the push. The usually industry-friendly International Energy Agency in May warned that reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 meant starting no new oil, gas or coal projects. And shareholders are increasingly needling companies to up their game.

The quicker these and other efforts yield results, the sooner the argument by fossil fuel-dependent companies that their products will be needed for decades will sound empty. If BHP manages to pass its climate parcel, that’s a victory for Henry. Woodside, though, risks suffering a large barrel of buyer’s regret.

